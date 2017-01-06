A Contra Costa Superior Court judge on Friday denied a request to halt voter-approved rent control in Richmond, according to the East Bay Times.
The California Apartment Association’s (CAA) bid for a temporary restraining order failed, but the battle is not over.
While the rent control measure that more than 63 percent of voters approved in November remains in effect, the CAA has filed a lawsuit against it. The case is set for court Jan. 27.
For more details, read the East Bay Times story.
