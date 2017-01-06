Jan 6, 2017
No comments

A Contra Costa Superior Court judge on Friday denied a request to halt voter-approved rent control in Richmond, according to the East Bay Times.

The California Apartment Association’s (CAA) bid for a temporary restraining order failed, but the battle is not over.

While the rent control measure that more than 63 percent of voters approved in November remains in effect, the CAA has filed a lawsuit against it. The case is set for court Jan. 27.

For more details, read the East Bay Times story.

Related posts:

  1. California Apartment Association seeks temporary restraining order to prevent Richmond rent control
  2. With more rain expected this weekend, city and county offering free sandbags
  3. County reports widespread influenza, reminds us to cough into tissues or our elbows
  4. Man fatally struck by train near Parr Blvd. on New Year’s Eve

Comments

Popular Articles