Although the high school football season has ended, standouts from Kennedy and El Cerrito high schools have earned an extension.
This weekend, wide receiver Akeli Nelson (Kennedy), sack leader Ryan “Juice” Robinson (Kennedy), safety Tre’Vante Daniel (Kennedy), quarterback Devoreah Allen (El Cerrito), and kicker/punter Erich Fenczik (El Cerrito) were set to travel to Pomona to participate in the 2017 Cali-Classic All-Star Game.
They are among 46 Bay Area players (listed below) invited to the statewide talent showcase, which will take place at Diamond Ranch High School in front of college coaches and recruiters.
Nelson, Robinson and Daniel were key ingredients to Kennedy High’s historic season this year, where the varsity team finished 10-2 overall and saw its first playoff win since 1988. They have received high praise from their coaches and community leaders alike.
“It’s great to see the maturation of these three young men,” said community advocate Rodney “Alamo” Brown. who added the trio has already received interest from colleges. “They’ve come along way.”
Allen is being billed a true athlete who could possibly play more than the quarterback position at the next level, according to Scout.com. He is “one of the East Bay’s more versatile prospects,” the website states.
—
Jobs | Jan 26, 2016
Starting Feb. 1, Chevron will begin accepting applications for Operator Trainee positions at the Richmond Refinery, the company announced today. …
Jobs | Jan 9, 2017
The demand for medical assistants in the healthcare field is so high, Kaiser Permanente is offering a 50-percent tuition discount …
Crime | Oct 20, 2015
A 31-year-old Richmond woman was sentenced to 21 years in state prison Tuesday for fatally shooting a 16-year-old ex-boyfriend who …
Crime | Nov 18, 2015
The woman pictured is wanted by police in connection with the violent robbery of an El Cerrito High student on …
Recent News | Feb 7, 2014
Although the US Postal Service says only a small percentage of packages end up lost or delayed at its national …
Crime | Jul 14, 2015
A man was killed and a 17-year-old critically injured after shots rang out at the Monterey Pines Apartments complex in …