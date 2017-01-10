Although the high school football season has ended, standouts from Kennedy and El Cerrito high schools have earned an extension.

This weekend, wide receiver Akeli Nelson (Kennedy), sack leader Ryan “Juice” Robinson (Kennedy), safety Tre’Vante Daniel (Kennedy), quarterback Devoreah Allen (El Cerrito), and kicker/punter Erich Fenczik (El Cerrito) were set to travel to Pomona to participate in the 2017 Cali-Classic All-Star Game.



They are among 46 Bay Area players (listed below) invited to the statewide talent showcase, which will take place at Diamond Ranch High School in front of college coaches and recruiters.



Nelson, Robinson and Daniel were key ingredients to Kennedy High’s historic season this year, where the varsity team finished 10-2 overall and saw its first playoff win since 1988. They have received high praise from their coaches and community leaders alike.

“It’s great to see the maturation of these three young men,” said community advocate Rodney “Alamo” Brown. who added the trio has already received interest from colleges. “They’ve come along way.”

Allen is being billed a true athlete who could possibly play more than the quarterback position at the next level, according to Scout.com. He is “one of the East Bay’s more versatile prospects,” the website states.

