Jan 10, 2017
Although the high school football season has ended, standouts from Kennedy and El Cerrito  high schools have earned an extension.

This weekend, wide receiver Akeli Nelson (Kennedy), sack leader Ryan “Juice” Robinson (Kennedy), safety Tre’Vante Daniel (Kennedy), quarterback Devoreah Allen (El Cerrito), and kicker/punter Erich Fenczik (El Cerrito) were set to travel to Pomona to participate in the 2017 Cali-Classic All-Star Game.

They are among 46 Bay Area players (listed below) invited to the statewide talent showcase, which will take place at Diamond Ranch High School in front of college coaches and recruiters.

Nelson, Robinson and Daniel were key ingredients to Kennedy High’s historic season this year, where the varsity team finished 10-2 overall and saw its first playoff win since 1988. They have received high praise from their coaches and community leaders alike.

“It’s great to see the maturation of these three young men,” said community advocate Rodney “Alamo” Brown. who added the trio has already received interest from colleges. “They’ve come along way.”

Allen is being billed a true athlete who could possibly play more than the quarterback position at the next level, according to Scout.com. He is “one of the East Bay’s more versatile prospects,” the website states.

  1. Gordon Faust -QB (Piedmont)
  2. Devoreah Allen – QB (El Cerrito)
  3. Nick Gaitan-RB (Berean)
  4. Quincy Culpepper -RB (Fremont)
  5. Donnell Irwin – FB (Mt Eden)
  6. Connor Parkinson – TE (Livermore)
  7. Sosiua Tamoepeau – TE (Mt Eden)
  8. Chris Bustos – G (Mt Eden)
  9. Alex Simas -C (San Leandro)
  10. Bill Whiteside – G (Piedmont)
  11. Akeli Nelson – WR (Kennedy of Richmond)
  12. Tre’Vante Daniels – Ath (Kennedy of Richmond)
  13. Joseph Christenson – T (Washington)
  14. Tevonte Johnson -RB (John Swett)
  15. Jadan Starks – G (Castlemont)
  16. Kristropher Stroughter – OL/DL (Greenwood Academy)
  17. Tonga Keti – DT (Los Altos)
  18. Jackson Posadas -C (Moreau Catholic)
  19. Brandon Perrilliat – WR (California High)
  20. Xavier Judkins – WR (Benicia)
  21. Joquil Veazy – WR (Mt Eden)
  22. Miles Joyner – WR (St Mary’s)
  23. Johnathan Vargas – DT (Mt Eden)
  24. Eilliam Fili Tongauiha – DT (Fremont)
  25. Marcus Bustos, DE (Heritage)
  26. Jamaar Hardy, DE (Deer Valley)
  27. Joseph Roberts, DE (Oakland Tech)
  28. Geordan Raines MLB/SS (American)
  29. Ryan Robinson DE.LB (Kennedy of Richmond)
  30. Leonard Castro, DT (Alhambra)
  31. Berry Afisivalu, DT(Vanden)
  32. Balewa Byrd, SS (John Swett)
  33. Darren Mailangi, LB (Castlemont)
  34. Armani Jenkins Turner – RB (Berkeley)
  35. Matthew Larks – CB (Benicia)
  36. David “DJ” Taylor – CB (Castro Valley)
  37. Paxton Griffin – CB (Castro Valley)
  38. Derrick Quesada LB (John Swett)
  39. Antonio Stevenson, LB (San Leandro)
  40. Eurijah Ports, SS/RB (Vanden)
  41. Jacob Tuck, MLB (Vanden)
  42. Erich Fenzcik K/P (El Cerrito)
  43. Dylan Grant, SS/CB (Dublin)
  44. Bryan Eaton, T (Kimball)
  45. Avery Belinsky, T/G (Bishop O’Dowd)
  46. Aaron Jones, WR (Bishop O’Dowd)

