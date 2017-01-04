Jan 4, 2017
The discovery of a dog’s body on the BART tracks between El Cerrito del Norte and Richmond stations led to a minor service delay this afternoon, a BART spokesman said.

Crews were called out to remove the deceased canine, which a train operator reported seeing on the tracks near the third rail about 3:15 p.m., spokesman Jim Allison said.

Earlier, the dog was spotted in the fenced-in yard at the Richmond station.

The dog’s body was removed about 3:30 p.m.

Bay City News contributed to this report

