Everyone knows someone suffering from the cold or flu right now. The trend prompted Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) on Friday to cough up a statement that recommends vaccinations and provides an etiquette guide for being sick in public.
Flu-ridden residents should “cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue,” the county agency said.
“If you do not have a tissue, cough into your elbow,” it added. “Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and warm water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.”
And better yet: “Stay home when you are sick, and stay home until you have been symptom-free for 24 hours.”
Unfortunately, the statement added no recommendation regarding unlimited television watching and desserts.
Public health departments Bay Area-wide are reporting “widespread” levels of influenza, which reaches its highest levels in the U.S. between December and February, and continues until as late as May. A death reported in Napa County was deemed flu-related.
This year’s vaccines provide good protection against the flu, so county health officials are encouraging residents, particularly those at risk for complications such as the elderly, to get their shots.
Contra Costa Health Officer Dr. William Walker recommends that everyone 6 months and older be vaccinated against influenza.
“Influenza vaccination is a safe and effective way to protect you and your family from the flu,” Dr. Walker said. “It’s not too late to get vaccinated.”
For more information about influenza visit the CDPH influenza web page or cchealth.org/flu. To find a flu vaccine at a location near you, visit the Vaccine Finder.
Jobs | Jan 26, 2016
Starting Feb. 1, Chevron will begin accepting applications for Operator Trainee positions at the Richmond Refinery, the company announced today. …
Crime | Oct 20, 2015
A 31-year-old Richmond woman was sentenced to 21 years in state prison Tuesday for fatally shooting a 16-year-old ex-boyfriend who …
Crime | Nov 18, 2015
The woman pictured is wanted by police in connection with the violent robbery of an El Cerrito High student on …
Recent News | Feb 7, 2014
Although the US Postal Service says only a small percentage of packages end up lost or delayed at its national …
Crime | Jul 14, 2015
A man was killed and a 17-year-old critically injured after shots rang out at the Monterey Pines Apartments complex in …
Crime | Sep 6, 2016
The community is mourning the deaths of an 18-year-old and her unborn child following a shooting in San Pablo Monday …