Everyone knows someone suffering from the cold or flu right now. The trend prompted Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) on Friday to cough up a statement that recommends vaccinations and provides an etiquette guide for being sick in public.

Flu-ridden residents should “cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue,” the county agency said.

“If you do not have a tissue, cough into your elbow,” it added. “Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and warm water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.”

And better yet: “Stay home when you are sick, and stay home until you have been symptom-free for 24 hours.”

Unfortunately, the statement added no recommendation regarding unlimited television watching and desserts.

Public health departments Bay Area-wide are reporting “widespread” levels of influenza, which reaches its highest levels in the U.S. between December and February, and continues until as late as May. A death reported in Napa County was deemed flu-related.

This year’s vaccines provide good protection against the flu, so county health officials are encouraging residents, particularly those at risk for complications such as the elderly, to get their shots.

Contra Costa Health Officer Dr. William Walker recommends that everyone 6 months and older be vaccinated against influenza.

“Influenza vaccination is a safe and effective way to protect you and your family from the flu,” Dr. Walker said. “It’s not too late to get vaccinated.”

For more information about influenza visit the CDPH influenza web page or cchealth.org/flu. To find a flu vaccine at a location near you, visit the Vaccine Finder.