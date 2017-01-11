Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) announced Wednesday that it will conduct its annual count of residents who are experiencing homelessness in the county Jan. 26-27.
Volunteers will join county employees in surveying people across the county who lack permanent housing and are thus living in shelters and on the streets.
During last year’s count, about 3,500 people were identified as homeless in Contra Costa County.
The data from the annual count helps government, service provides and advocates more effectively respond to the local challenges of homelessness, CCHS said.
“The information is also a required part of the county’s requests for federal and state funding for homeless services,” the agency said.
The data won’t be available for several weeks after the count. For more information about the count and homeless services in the county, visit here.
