Congressman Mark DeSaulnier, D-11, announced late last week that he will not attend the Inauguration of President-elect Donald J. Trump this Friday, becoming one of dozens of Democratic lawmakers to pull out from the event in protest.
DeSaulnier echoed the sentiments of several fellow Democratic lawmakers that Trump doesn’t deserve to be President.
“Having watched, listened, and waited during this transition period, I was hopeful the President-elect would turn away from the divisive and contentious behavior exhibited during the campaign and embrace a message to unify all Americans,” DeSaulnier said in a statement. “Sadly, we have witnessed one polarizing action after another. Since being elected, he has demonstrated hostility toward our free and open press, committed to gutting health insurance for millions of hardworking families, and is filling his cabinet with nominees more closely aligned with Wall Street than Main Street.”
DeSaulnier also charged Trump with “many personal conflicts of interest” and with outlining a plan for governance that “is wholly inadequate and leaves the American public with more questions than answers.” He said as soon as Trump places his hand on the Bible to take his oath, he will be “in violation of that oath and the Constitution.”
Rather than attend the Inauguration, DeSaulnier said he will be prepare to protect his vision of the country from Trump.
“On Inauguration Day, I will not be in attendance, but instead preparing to do all I can to keep our republic,” he said.
