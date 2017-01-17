On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Chevron and RichmondBuild will host an event providing local residents with information on temporary employment involving the $1 billion Richmond Refinery Modernization Project.
Trades Day II will offer resource fairs both in the morning (10 a.m. to noon) and afternoon (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) in The Bermuda Room at Richmond Memorial Civic Center at 440 Civic Center Plaza.
The fairs will share information on temporary employment opportunities — both construction and non-construction – with several local unions and the City of Richmond working on the Refinery modernization project. This includes info on pre-apprenticeship opportunities, educational resources and the chance to sign up for the RichmondBuild Academy. Attendees can also tap resources that assist with removing various employment barriers.
Preference will be given to residents of the Richmond, North Richmond and San Pablo areas (see flier below for included zip codes).
Attendees should bring copies of their resumes and be prepared to stay for the full morning or afternoon sessions.
The event is a partnership with the Contra Costa Building and Construction Trades and other local partners. For questions or more information, contact Akeele Carter, local hire job coordinator for the Richmond Refinery Modernization Project, at acarter@chevron.com or (510) 242-4018.
