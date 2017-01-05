Richmond’s voter-approved rent control policy — Measure L — is facing a legal challenge by the California Apartment Association.

On Friday at 10 a.m., a law firm representing the association is scheduled to appear before Judge Barry Goode in Contra Costa Superior Court in order to request a temporary restraining order against the controversial measure, which became effective Dec. 30, Mayor Tom Butt announced in his e-forum newsletter Thursday.

Measure L passed in the November election with more than 63 percent of the vote. The measure prevents landlords who own multi-unit properties built before February 1995 to increase rents by more than the Consumer Price Index, as determined annually by a five-member Richmond rent board. The measure also requires landlords to provide a “just cause” to evict a tenant, such as failure to pay rent, whereas previously one was not required.

For more details about Measure L, see the city’s “fact sheet.”

Measure L supporters say rent control is needed to protect lower-income residents in the wake of skyrocketing housing costs in the Bay Area. Opponents of the measure argue the policy has proven to be ineffective and harmful and is forcing Richmond, which has an annual budget deficit, to pay for an expensive bureaucracy it cannot afford.