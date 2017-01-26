Inspired by the massive Women’s Marches last weekend, students at an elementary school in Richmond are set to participate in a Children’s March on their campus Friday.

Students in kindergarten, first and second grades from Caliber Schools Beta Academy are planning a march from 10:50 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on their campus at 4301 Berk Ave. All grade levels at Caliber are invited to participate, and their families are encouraged to watch.

The march is not an anti-Trump protest, according to Caliber Schools, but rather an opportunity for students and staff to stand in solidarity against intolerance and with love for one another.

“The messages of love and unity from the Women’s Marches last weekend struck a chord in even the youngest scholars at Caliber Schools,” school officials said.

The march is “a chance for our youngest community leaders to become agents of change while supporting togetherness and empowerment for all ages within their community,” they added.