A large, national Buddhist organization is planning to open a new center in Richmond.
Soka Gakkai International-USA (SGI-USA), which has about 100 Buddhist centers in the U.S., is set to locate at 3060 Hilltop Mall Road.
Last week, the group’s conditional use permit to operate at the address was approved by the city’s Planning Commission.
In 2011, SGI-USA opened a center in Oakland. The Richmond center will serve West County residents who have been traveling to the Oakland center, spokesperson Ian McIlraith said.
“These centers are places where our local membership gathers on a weekly basis to study and practice Nichiren Buddhism and Soka humanism,” McIlraith said. “We are very pleased to be opening a new center in Richmond and look forward to becoming a valued and contributive member of the community.”
The location provides easy access to the highway, McIlraith added.
SGI-USA is part of a larger network that totals more than 12 million people in 192 countries and territories.
Photo: SGI-USA website.
Jobs | Jan 9, 2017
The demand for medical assistants in the healthcare field is so high, Kaiser Permanente is offering a 50-percent tuition discount …
Jobs | Jan 26, 2016
Starting Feb. 1, Chevron will begin accepting applications for Operator Trainee positions at the Richmond Refinery, the company announced today. …
Crime | Oct 20, 2015
A 31-year-old Richmond woman was sentenced to 21 years in state prison Tuesday for fatally shooting a 16-year-old ex-boyfriend who …
Crime | Nov 18, 2015
The woman pictured is wanted by police in connection with the violent robbery of an El Cerrito High student on …
Recent News | Feb 7, 2014
Although the US Postal Service says only a small percentage of packages end up lost or delayed at its national …
Crime | Jul 14, 2015
A man was killed and a 17-year-old critically injured after shots rang out at the Monterey Pines Apartments complex in …