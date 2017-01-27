A large, national Buddhist organization is planning to open a new center in Richmond.

Soka Gakkai International-USA (SGI-USA), which has about 100 Buddhist centers in the U.S., is set to locate at 3060 Hilltop Mall Road.

Last week, the group’s conditional use permit to operate at the address was approved by the city’s Planning Commission.

In 2011, SGI-USA opened a center in Oakland. The Richmond center will serve West County residents who have been traveling to the Oakland center, spokesperson Ian McIlraith said.

“These centers are places where our local membership gathers on a weekly basis to study and practice Nichiren Buddhism and Soka humanism,” McIlraith said. “We are very pleased to be opening a new center in Richmond and look forward to becoming a valued and contributive member of the community.”

The location provides easy access to the highway, McIlraith added.

SGI-USA is part of a larger network that totals more than 12 million people in 192 countries and territories.

Photo: SGI-USA website.