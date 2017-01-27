Savy Ly has operated an auto repair and maintenance shop at 12920 San Pablo Ave. for about 15 years.
And the service is certainly savvy: Savy Auto Service and Body Shop continues to thrive, having garnered positive Yelp! reviews in the last two years. But a humble Ly doesn’t like to brag about himself, letting his work do the talking.
Ly’s shop offers a body shop for collision repair as well as a mechanics shop for maintenance work. He said he loves the Richmond community and wouldn’t want to work anywhere else.
When he’s not working, he’ll make trips to Pacific East Mall to shop, and also loves golfing.
