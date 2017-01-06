Jan 6, 2017
No comments

Hundreds of community members are set to come together on Monday, Jan. 16 to make some interesting improvements in Richmond.

Volunteers will help prepare for the groundbreaking of a new park — Unity Park — along the Richmond Greenway, and will additionally welcome “Dirt World,” the under-construction playland for BMX and mountain bikes, at the 10th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service.

Volunteers are asked to meet at 8:30 a.m. to register at the site of “Dirt World,” located at 20th Street on the Richmond Greenway, between Ohio and Chanslor avenues. At noon, a commemoration ceremony will occur with a national moment of silence, followed by comments from local leaders.

Free lunch will be provided for all volunteers. Also, a Kidzone featuring crafts, kiddie train rides and a junior bicycle pump track will be offered. All volunteers are encouraged to bring water bottles and a jacket.

The event, held by Friends of the Richmond Greenway (FORG) and the city, encourages residents and businesses to honor the legacy of Dr. King by helping to improve the Greenway, a three-mile former railway corridor that is now a pedestrian and cycling trail. It is the “single largest community volunteer effort in West Contra Costa County,” organizers say.

To RSVP, go here.

Related posts:

  1. National Weather Service warns of potential for ‘prolific’ rain, flooding this weekend
  2. 30th annual Richmond/El Cerrito Fire & Police Holiday Program needs toys, funds
  3. Volunteers sought for tree planting event in Belding Woods neighborhood
  4. Richmond motorcycle clubs to unite for 3rd Annual Toy Giveaway

Comments

Popular Articles