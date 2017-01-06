Hundreds of community members are set to come together on Monday, Jan. 16 to make some interesting improvements in Richmond.
Volunteers will help prepare for the groundbreaking of a new park — Unity Park — along the Richmond Greenway, and will additionally welcome “Dirt World,” the under-construction playland for BMX and mountain bikes, at the 10th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 8:30 a.m. to register at the site of “Dirt World,” located at 20th Street on the Richmond Greenway, between Ohio and Chanslor avenues. At noon, a commemoration ceremony will occur with a national moment of silence, followed by comments from local leaders.
Free lunch will be provided for all volunteers. Also, a Kidzone featuring crafts, kiddie train rides and a junior bicycle pump track will be offered. All volunteers are encouraged to bring water bottles and a jacket.
The event, held by Friends of the Richmond Greenway (FORG) and the city, encourages residents and businesses to honor the legacy of Dr. King by helping to improve the Greenway, a three-mile former railway corridor that is now a pedestrian and cycling trail. It is the “single largest community volunteer effort in West Contra Costa County,” organizers say.
To RSVP, go here.
