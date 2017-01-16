More than a dozen BMX bikes, along with helmets and bike locks, were donated to local youth on the Richmond Greenway on Saturday.
Three nonprofit organizations partnered on the charitable event that occurred at the site of the developing Dirt World, a 2.1-acre public bicycle skills park for BMX and mountain bike riders located on the Greenway trail between 23rd and 20th streets and parallel to Ohio and Chanslor avenues.
The event encouraged young people in Richmond to develop active lifestyles by joining a growing bicycle culture in the city.
The Share the Ride Foundation, a project of Canadian mountain bike website Pinbike, orchestrated the event after raising $35,000 during the holidays to bring bicycles to disadvantaged children worldwide.
Also, Rich City Rides, a growing local bike advocacy group, and the people behind Dirt World helped organizing and running Saturday’s giveaway.
The new bikes were supplied by Mongoose Bicycles, Kali Protectives, and ABUS locks in partnership with Pinkbike’s Share The Ride.
Photo credit: Rich City Rides Facebook page.
