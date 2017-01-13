By Zach Chouteau

If you haven’t visited the always-intriguing gallery section of the Richmond Art Center (RAC) recently, it’s like you’ve never visited at all. That’s because the vital local venue unveiled three new exhibits on Tuesday, Jan. 10, highlighted by the 21st annual showcasing of the Art of Living Black display—hosted in the Main & West Galleries of the RAC.

The other fresh offerings are comprised of a retrospective to a legendary glass artist, ‘Marvin Lipofsky: Molten Matter/Fantastic Form,’ and ‘The Teacher Is Artist,’ an eclectic gamut of works created by the talented instructors at the RAC. All three exhibits will be on display through March 2, and will be celebrated via a special reception slated for Saturday, Feb. 4, from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m.

“We are especially pleased to be presenting The Art of Living Black at the Richmond Art Center through March 2nd,” Exhibits Director Jan Wurm told the Standard. “In these times of change and uncertainty, it is so important to give voice to the art arising of the day. It is inspiring to see this work of great beauty and poignancy that also asserts strength and determination. In these photographs, paintings, and sculpture, there is a compelling call to the human spirit. Inner worlds are revealed and public faces are framed. This is a stunning array of artwork with an open honesty.”

The ‘Art of Living Black’ is a unique presentation in that it is the Bay Area’s only yearly display to focus entirely on regional artists of African-American descent. The eclectic showcase makes a lasting impression with works that range from stunning photographs to inspiring oil paintings and impressive ceramic works. In all, the eye-catching exhibit shows off the creations of more than 75 talented artists from around the region.

Paying homage to the life and career of a major pioneer in the Studio Glass Movement, ‘Marvin Lipofsky: Molten Matter/Fantastic Form’ captures the essence of the highly creative soul who passed away in 2016 but left a legacy that has inspired countless glass artists around the world. Meanwhile, ‘The Teacher is Artist’ provides an ideal platform for the gifted faculty at the RAC to show their stuff, and the array of intriguing wonders may very well inspire gallery-goers to sign up for one of the numerous classes or workshops at the vital venue.