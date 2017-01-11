Education
The application deadline has been extended to Jan. 13 for high school seniors interested in obtaining a Chevron Richmond Black Employee Network (BEN) scholarship.
Since 2004, the Dr. William F. King Scholarship program has provided college funding and guidance to more than 40 West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) graduates. The scholarships honor Dr. King, a chemical engineer and Chevron employee for more than 27 years who also served as a community mentor and activist.
Students from WCCUSD schools seeking information on how to apply should visit this link. Interested seniors must have earned a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5 and plan to attend a 2 or 4-year school next academic school year. They must also attend one of these West Contra Costa high schools: DeAnza, El Cerrito, Greenwood Academy, Hercules, Kennedy, Leadership Public, Middle College, North Campus, Pinole Valley, Richmond, Salesian, and Vista.
The scholarships are funded by the Chevron Richmond Policy, Government & Public Affairs (PGPA) department in partnership with the Richmond Black History Awareness Celebration (BHAC) Committee.
“We are proud to provide a scholarship program that honors deserving students in our community, and to provide that extra guidance as they face the challenges of a college education,” said Andrea Bailey, community engagement manager for Chevron Richmond.
Anyone with questions should email RichmondCE@chevron.com.
