Richmond police had a hard time believing an alleged illegal dumper who claimed to be picking up trash — rather than dumping it — at 3 a.m. earlier this month.
The incident unfolded Jan. 12, when police and the city’s code enforcement unit teamed to conduct a sting in the area of 15th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in the Belding Woods neighborhood, according to Richmond City Manager Bill Lindsay’s latest newsletter.
After a suspect with a debris-filled truck was spotted to that sight, police were called to the scene. Police interviewed the suspect “who claimed to be ‘picking up’ illegal dumping.” RPD’s response to that response? “Yeah, right.”
“This certainly did not ring true, as it was 3 a.m. in one of our illegal dumping hotspots,” Lindsay’s newsletter stated.
The suspect’s vehicle was hauled off.
The sting was part of a more aggressive approach being taken to tackle illegal dumping in Richmond, particularly at known hotspots. Stings will be conducted throughout the city in addition to community education programs, according to the city.
