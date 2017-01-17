Actor Michael K. Williams, known for his role as Omar on the hit television series “The Wire,” paid a visit to Richmond on Tuesday, according to Ritchie Fontaine aka Lil Ric, who passed along the below video.
Williams was reportedly in town working on his latest project, Viceland’s Black Market, which explores illegal underground trades, Fontaine said.
“He’s all over Richmond, mostly on the south side through Kennedy Manor/Monterey Pines and Crescent Park, but he’s going through the whole of Richmond doing a segment for some show on Viceland,” he said.
Further specifics about Williams’ visit were not immediately available.
Here’s a review of Black Market from the New York Times from last summer. More recently, Williams’ Black Market was featured in a segment on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.
