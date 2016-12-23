Dec 23, 2016
UCLA wide receiver Kenneth Walker III took time out from training for the upcoming NFL draft on Thursday to bring 13 pizzas and 100 toys to the Greater Richmond Interfaith Program in Richmond for families in need.

Walker, a Kennedy High graduate, joined his cousin, teacher and fellow Richmond native Stephen Ashford, in making the donation to families served at GRIP’s headquarters at 165 22nd St.

The speedy Walker, who impressed in his senior season at UCLA with big catches and career-high games, also took time Thursday to speak with kids about school and the importance of being a positive presence in the community.

“A lot of smiles and autographs,” Ashford said of the event. “Here is the true meaning of Christmas.”

