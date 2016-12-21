Dec 21, 2016
Three people were arrested in connection with a shooting in San Pablo last weekend, police said.

Luis Flores Mendoza, 18, of Richmond, Ricardo Jose Elias, 18, of Oakland and a juvenile were arrested Tuesday on attempted homicide charges.

They are suspects in the shooting that occurred at 10:13 p.m. on Saturday in the 1400 block of Marelia Court, which left a man in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Police Department at (510) 215-3150 or West Contra Costa Crime Stoppers at (510) 799-8255. Calls can be anonymous.

Bay City News contributed to this report

