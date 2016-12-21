Three people were arrested in connection with a shooting in San Pablo last weekend, police said.
Luis Flores Mendoza, 18, of Richmond, Ricardo Jose Elias, 18, of Oakland and a juvenile were arrested Tuesday on attempted homicide charges.
They are suspects in the shooting that occurred at 10:13 p.m. on Saturday in the 1400 block of Marelia Court, which left a man in critical condition, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Police Department at (510) 215-3150 or West Contra Costa Crime Stoppers at (510) 799-8255. Calls can be anonymous.
Bay City News contributed to this report
Jobs | Jan 26, 2016
Starting Feb. 1, Chevron will begin accepting applications for Operator Trainee positions at the Richmond Refinery, the company announced today. …
Crime | Oct 20, 2015
A 31-year-old Richmond woman was sentenced to 21 years in state prison Tuesday for fatally shooting a 16-year-old ex-boyfriend who …
Crime | Nov 18, 2015
The woman pictured is wanted by police in connection with the violent robbery of an El Cerrito High student on …
Crime | Jul 14, 2015
A man was killed and a 17-year-old critically injured after shots rang out at the Monterey Pines Apartments complex in …
Recent News | Feb 7, 2014
Although the US Postal Service says only a small percentage of packages end up lost or delayed at its national …
Crime | Sep 6, 2016
The community is mourning the deaths of an 18-year-old and her unborn child following a shooting in San Pablo Monday …