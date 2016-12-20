Several thousand gifts will be given to local children at the Bay Area Rescue Mission Children’s Christmas Celebration on Wednesday.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at the Richmond Memorial Auditorium, 403 Civic Center Plaza. The program, which will feature a live performance from Jon Pritikin, starts at noon.
All children must be accompanied by an adult, and the children must be present to receive a gift.
The event is being sponsored by BNSF Railway & Parker Hannifin.
