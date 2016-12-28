By Zach Chouteau

Slated for a Saturday evening, New Year’s Eve is bound to be even more festive than usual. So if you’re planning on getting out and about, the Standard has put together a search party—or perhaps a party search in this case—to uncover some of the electrifying offerings. From fine dining to dance fun, here’s what’s on the agenda on Dec. 31.

The Hotel Mac, in Point Richmond (www.hotelmac.net), is serving up a special four-course dinner on New Year’s Eve, with entrée options that will include Lobster, Prime Rib and Paella. The meal will have a range of prices depending on your entrée choice, and will also include salad, appetizer and desert—plus a complimentary champagne toast to help ring in the New Year.

On the waterfront, the acclaimed Salute E Vita Ristorante (www.salutemarinabay.com)has no huge plans, but will have their bar open and will welcome 2017 in at midnight with their own champagne toast. With its sweeping views of the bay from its Esplanade Drive locale, the venue is sure to be a hopping spot to mingle and celebrate.

For some casual cavorting, the Up & Under rugby-themed pub (www.theupandunder.com) will likely have some live music on tap while the clock strikes midnight. Located in Point Richmond, the down-to-earth tavern never charges a cover and is often host to trivia nights, karaoke evenings and other cool happenings.

“There’s always something fun happening here,” said Manager Megan McKeon.

The Riggers Loft Wine Company (www.riggersloftwine.com), on Canal Boulevard, is offering up their Formally Informal New Year’s Eve Party. It will include music, sing-alongs, champagne toasts and a sweeping vista of the San Francisco fireworks. No commitment is necessary, as no tickets or reservations are required.

The brand-new East Brother Beer Company tap room (www.eastbrotherbeer.com), at 1001 Canal Blvd., will be extending its hours beyond the regular Saturday closing time of 9 p.m. to welcome in the New Year at midnight. Handcrafted brews available at the new venue include red lager, pale wheat, oatmeal stout, red IPA and Bohemian pilsner.

The Craneway Conference Center, on South Harbor Drive, will be hosting the SoOAKLAND ‘Adult Prom’ (www.sooakland.com/sooakland-prom-2016.html), with tickets starting at $40. Festivities will include live tunes and DJ music, a red carpet, balloon drop and food bar later in the evening. The unique bash has a dress code that includes ‘no sneakers,’ and will even present a prize to the best-dressed couple of the night.

The Craneway Pavilion will offer up its own shindig as well, the NYE 2017 Black & White Extravaganza (www.mixxent.com). Organized by Mixx Entertainment Studios the snazzy function will feature Baby Bash & the Jabbawockeez, plus some DJ entertainment and other acts. Prices start at $125, and delectable hors d’oeuvres and premium drinks are also on the agenda.