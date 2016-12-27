Richmond’s minimum wage will increase to $12.30 per hour on Jan. 1, and on the same day the state’s minimum wage goes up to $10.50 per hour.
The city’s increase stems from a minimum wage ordinance passed by Richmond City Council in May of 2014. The wage applies to any employee who works two or more hours per week.
The ordinance includes annual increases until the minimum wage in the city reaches $13 per hour in 2018. Every year after, the minimum will be adjusted to reflect the Bay Area’s Consumer Price Index.
In 2015, Richmond’s minimum wage increased from $9 to $9.60. This year, it went up to $11.52.
More than 1,000 businesses in Richmond, along with members of the Chamber of Commerce, have been informed about the Jan. 1 increase, according to the city manager’s office.
“Employers who pay for less than 800 hours of employee labor in a given two week period need not pay the City’s minimum wage until they pay over 800 hours or more of employee labor in a two week period,” the office stated.
