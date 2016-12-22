A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the 1500 block of Chanslor Avenue in Richmond on Monday night, police said.
Police responded to a call about the shooting about 6 p.m. and found Juan Carlos Linares, 26, on the sidewalk, police Lt. Felix Tan said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“No suspects are in custody and detectives are working the case,” Tan said.
Loved ones are mourning Linares’ death. A gofundme.com page has been set up to help pay for after-life expenses.
“On the tragic night of his passing, our beloved Juan Carlos was on his way back home when his life was taken away by a gunshot wound to his chest,” the gofundme.com page states. “His family and three beautiful children in need of their father to to watch them grow have now been left behind.”
Linares was described as selfless, free spirited, hard-working and with incredible charisma.
“The world truly lost an amazing, kind hearted, funny, wise, loved, beautiful young soul,” his family said.
Anyone wishing to contribute to his funeral costs can go here.
Richmond Resident | Dec 22nd, 2016
I can attest that Juan was a good young man who worked hard to help support his family. On Halloween I believe it was the Mayor of Richmond who took some pictures of the children’s activities on 23rd street and Juan can be seen in a couple of those pictures taking his little sister and family to enjoy the fun. This was the kind of man he was.
Please help this family with their expenses at this tragic time. These are good people who are in need.
God bless
