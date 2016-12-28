Dec 28, 2016
8 comments

The Richmond Police Department has announced a DUI sobriety checkpoint in the city’s Marina Bay neighborhood on Friday night.

The checkpoint will run from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Marina Bay Parkway and Foothill Ave.

The checkpoint is funded through a California Office of Traffic Safety grant. Volunteers from the Bay Area chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving will be on location with police patrol units.

 

Comments

  1. Why does announcing the checkpoint location not make sense to me? Am I missing something?

    Maurice Abraham | Dec 28th, 2016

  2. I’m going to guess that by making a public announcement that it’s going to happen and where, they avoid any claims of entrapment by those who get caught.
    Perhaps someone who actually knows the reason could chime in.

    Richmond Resident | Dec 28th, 2016

  3. The intention of checkpoints is to “educate” the public regarding DUI. “Saturation” overtime is paid for by OTS and geared to arrest offenders

    Richmond resident | Dec 28th, 2016

  4. They cannot have enough checkpoints to please me. I agree that announcing the location n advance tells drunks they are free in other neighborhoods. I remember a few years ago when there was a check point in my neighborhood (Carlson Blvd near to the El Cerrito border). They illegals were lined up for blocks in mass warning people. Disgusting.

    Alan Holm | Dec 28th, 2016

  5. Why announce a checkpoint , now everyone know to avoid the area. That’s dumb media talk to much

    Bridget Morris | Dec 28th, 2016

  6. Whats the point of telling where the check point is gonna be? It defeats the whole purpose of catching impaired drivers right? They are gonna avoid that area come in now be smarter than that! Now the smart thing to do is announce there will be a check point and that will eliminate the entrapment issue.

    Lol | Dec 28th, 2016

  7. They need to announce that they are doing one somewhere and on what day, but there is no requirement to name the exact location. But, really, the tactic is to publicize as much as possible in order to deter drivers from driving impaired in the first place. Checkpoints aren’t meant to catch a lot of drunks. That’s what patrols are for. Patrols catch, arrest and get them off the street. Checkpoints keep them from getting on the street in the first place. Studies show that DUI crashes go down in the weeks after checkpoints.

    Dave | Dec 29th, 2016

  8. What a waste of time and Manpower get over to cutting Boulevard, 23rd Street or even McDonald Avenue you want to do some good!

    D William n | Dec 29th, 2016

