It’s not always easy finding holiday diversions for all ages, which makes Family Fun Day at the Richmond Museum of History something any parent or guardian can appreciate.

Set for Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the handsome venue at 400 Nevin Ave., the lively afternoon will showcase a look at how different cultures enjoy the holidays in our diverse city, a scavenger hunt, and photo-op activities such as the chance to ‘pose like Rosie the Riveter.’ Holiday craft doings, while supplies last, are sure to be another highlight.

The afternoon will be capped off by a free raffle between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., where the lucky winners will be rewarded with some cool treasures from the museum’s charming gift shop.

The event is free for children under 12, $5 for adults, and $3 for students and seniors; all activities are included within the general admission cost.