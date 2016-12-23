It’s not always easy finding holiday diversions for all ages, which makes Family Fun Day at the Richmond Museum of History something any parent or guardian can appreciate.
Set for Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the handsome venue at 400 Nevin Ave., the lively afternoon will showcase a look at how different cultures enjoy the holidays in our diverse city, a scavenger hunt, and photo-op activities such as the chance to ‘pose like Rosie the Riveter.’ Holiday craft doings, while supplies last, are sure to be another highlight.
The afternoon will be capped off by a free raffle between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., where the lucky winners will be rewarded with some cool treasures from the museum’s charming gift shop.
The event is free for children under 12, $5 for adults, and $3 for students and seniors; all activities are included within the general admission cost.
Jobs | Jan 26, 2016
Starting Feb. 1, Chevron will begin accepting applications for Operator Trainee positions at the Richmond Refinery, the company announced today. …
Crime | Oct 20, 2015
A 31-year-old Richmond woman was sentenced to 21 years in state prison Tuesday for fatally shooting a 16-year-old ex-boyfriend who …
Crime | Nov 18, 2015
The woman pictured is wanted by police in connection with the violent robbery of an El Cerrito High student on …
Recent News | Feb 7, 2014
Although the US Postal Service says only a small percentage of packages end up lost or delayed at its national …
Crime | Jul 14, 2015
A man was killed and a 17-year-old critically injured after shots rang out at the Monterey Pines Apartments complex in …
Crime | Sep 6, 2016
The community is mourning the deaths of an 18-year-old and her unborn child following a shooting in San Pablo Monday …