A Richmond father was grateful for local firefighters on Tuesday after they took the time to retrieve his young son’s Christmas gift — a drone — after it became stuck in a tree.

The child was playing with the drone near a soccer field and track on Marina Way when it became stuck high up in the tree, said Manny Williams, the boy’s dad.

Williams went over to a nearby fire station seeking help, but the firefighters were out on an emergency call. Williams waited, and when the firefighters returned they were gracious to offer their help. As shown in the video, a firefighter climbed a ladder to a high branch in order to get the drone down.