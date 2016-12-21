Richmond police have released photos from an incident last week that involved a burglary call, shooting and pursuit in an area near Barrett Avenue and 33rd Street.
The incident unfolded about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, police Lt. Felix Tan said. A resident arriving home found a suspect inside. The homeowner ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911, and as the suspect fled the residence into an awaiting car, shots were fired at the neighbor, “who was voicing his disapproval,” Tan said.
An arriving cop spotted the fleeing car, which was described by the victim. That led to a pursuit that quickly ended when the suspect vehicle collided into a couple of parked cars. The suspects fled the car, with one toting a gun. They were pursued by a K-9 unit.
The police dog Ronin apprehended the gun-toting suspect, leading to a gun seizure. A perimeter was established for the second suspect, but he got away, Tan said.
“We are relieved to report that nobody was injured by the shots fired by the suspect,” Tan said. “We are proud of our officers’ courageous actions of apprehending an armed suspect who had just fired shots. We are also proud of our dispatchers who relayed pertinent information to responding officers as the volatile incident unfolded.”
Richmond Resident | Dec 21st, 2016
This is the crime he finally gets caught for. No doubt he has committed many other crimes that he has gotten away with. The suspect clearly has no regard for other people’s safety or lives by firing his weapon like that and their wreckless attempt to escape. In my book this should pretty much mean life in prison and they should count themselves lucky they didn’t get the ultimate penalty.
Good work RPD.
Jobs | Jan 26, 2016
Starting Feb. 1, Chevron will begin accepting applications for Operator Trainee positions at the Richmond Refinery, the company announced today. …
Crime | Oct 20, 2015
A 31-year-old Richmond woman was sentenced to 21 years in state prison Tuesday for fatally shooting a 16-year-old ex-boyfriend who …
Crime | Nov 18, 2015
The woman pictured is wanted by police in connection with the violent robbery of an El Cerrito High student on …
Crime | Jul 14, 2015
A man was killed and a 17-year-old critically injured after shots rang out at the Monterey Pines Apartments complex in …
Recent News | Feb 7, 2014
Although the US Postal Service says only a small percentage of packages end up lost or delayed at its national …
Crime | Sep 6, 2016
The community is mourning the deaths of an 18-year-old and her unborn child following a shooting in San Pablo Monday …