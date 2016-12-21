Dec 21, 2016
Richmond police have released photos from an incident last week that involved a burglary call, shooting and pursuit in an area near Barrett Avenue and 33rd Street.

The incident unfolded about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, police Lt. Felix Tan said. A resident arriving home found a suspect inside. The homeowner ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911, and as the suspect fled the residence into an awaiting car, shots were fired at the neighbor, “who was voicing his disapproval,” Tan said.

An arriving cop spotted the fleeing car, which was described by the victim. That led to a pursuit that quickly ended when the suspect vehicle collided into a couple of parked cars. The suspects fled the car, with one toting a gun. They were pursued by a K-9 unit.

The police dog Ronin apprehended the gun-toting suspect, leading to a gun seizure. A perimeter was established for the second suspect, but he got away, Tan said.

“We are relieved to report that nobody was injured by the shots fired by the suspect,” Tan said. “We are proud of our officers’ courageous actions of apprehending an armed suspect who had just fired shots. We are also proud of our dispatchers who relayed pertinent information to responding officers as the volatile incident unfolded.”

  1. This is the crime he finally gets caught for. No doubt he has committed many other crimes that he has gotten away with. The suspect clearly has no regard for other people’s safety or lives by firing his weapon like that and their wreckless attempt to escape. In my book this should pretty much mean life in prison and they should count themselves lucky they didn’t get the ultimate penalty.
    Good work RPD.

