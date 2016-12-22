Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia hopes to close the Richmond auto-wrecking yard where a widely-seen fire broke out last week, according to this KQED News report.
Gioia happened to be inside one of the nearly 30 schools that were placed under a temporary shelter-in-place order for areas affected by the blaze, the news report said. More than 100 vehicles burned in the area of 400 W. Gertrude Ave., sending up a large plume of smoke that could be seen for miles. The Richmond Fire Department with assistance by Chevron firefighters battled the blaze with water and foam.
Although the wind-emboldened fire was deemed accidental, Gioia wants Deal Auto Wrecking investigated “with the hope that it would be shut down,” the KQED News report stated. The supervisor called the facility a “nuisance in many ways.”
Read about how the business fared during rwcent inspections by clicking onto the KQED News report.
Photo: Still image of ABC7 live feed from above fire scene
