A plan to reduce the number of vehicle lanes on a nearly 2-mile stretch of Carlson Boulevard in Richmond from four lanes to two — making room for bicycle lanes — was approved by Richmond City Council Tuesday.
The council approval directs city staff to advertise a construction contract for the Carlson Boulevard Crosstown Connection Pedestrian & Bicycle Improvements Project.
The project involves using a $500,000 state grant (Safe Routes to Transit) to install a number of safety improvements for pedestrians, cyclists and bus riders on the boulevard, which connects BART stations in Richmond and El Cerrito.
The project will turn Carlson into a “complete street” with four miles of bicycle lanes between Richmond and El Cerrito, ADA compliant curb ramps at all intersections as well as high-visibility crosswalks at all bus stops. The intersection with Florida Avenue will receive a median refuge island, and the intersection of 24th Street and Macdonald Avenue will get corner bulb-outs.
The most controversial part of the plan is turning one vehicle lane into a bike lane in each direction on Carlson from Broadway to Bayview Avenue. The 1.8-mile stretch of roadway currently has four lanes, two in each direction. Also, bike lanes will be added on Carlson between Bayview to Tehama, but that stretch will remain with four vehicle lanes.
Some residents who spoke in opposition to the lane reduction at Tuesday’s meeting argued congestion will result. They doubted data presented by city staff that traffic impacts would be minimal. According to city staff, the project will include a modernization of traffic signals to better manage traffic flow.
City staff also advised against alternative proposals to fit bicycle lanes onto the boulevard without reducing vehicle lanes, citing cost and safety issues.
Richmond Mayor Tom Butt spoke in favor of the project.
“I think what you guys got to do is ask Santa Claus to buy you a bicycle for Christmas,” he said. “If you can’t beat em, join em.”
Greg | Dec 21st, 2016
How many people ride their bikes on this stretch of Carlson? Does anybody? Are people who normally drive this stretch of Carlson going to leave their cars at home and ride bikes instead? I don’t think so. What’s the point, other than to symbolically express opposition to cars in general?
richmond citizen | Dec 21st, 2016
As a nearly 10 year resident that lives 1/2 block off Carlson in the area described, I have mixed feelings about this. I thought the moving of the 3′ wide “shoulder” to be along the median instead of the curb was a huge and dangerous mistake. Many cyclists use the stretch of Carlson between 37th and Bayview to access the Bay Trail. Moving the “shoulder” to the center of the road forced the cyclists to ride in the already narrow right lane with cars instead of on the shoulder.
This is also a main artery for traffic, and cutting the number of lanes in half will create all kinds of problems and slow-downs, even more than the horribly planned and timed set of three traffic lights at Carlson/I-80.
There are other problems along this stretch of Carlson; because there are few lights a few disrespectful people will speed in excess of 60-80mph on a regular basis, and people who live in apartments along Carlson will decide it’s OK to temporarily park and block the street so they don’t have to walk or carry bags as far as if they used the parking lot.
I was thinking the other day as I watched a car narrowly miss a cyclist that there should be a separate bike lane built closer to the railroad tracks, or a pedestrian overpass or two built to direct bikes over to the less used Meade and Regatta on the Bay Trail side of the highway.
I hope that this repainting of the lines on Carlson will include the modern and safer configuration of a parking lane adjacent to traffic, and the bike lane between the parking lane and the curb. This keeps bikes out of the traffic lanes, and vice versa. I don’t know if parking will be included, but it should be, because of the need for it near the apartments. If it is just a bike lane and a driving lane, people who live in the apartments WILL block the bike lane as they load and unload and drop people off, sending bikes into traffic.
Cynically, I suspect the plan presented will result in a lot of stopped an idling cars, increasing pollution and greenhouse gas emission, just like the poorly synchronized traffic lights in Richmond; I’ve waited over 2 minutes at some lights with NO traffic coming from the seldom used side street, south 47th comes to mind. If Richmond wanted to make a statement about reducing greenhouse gases and other pollution from cars, they would address the traffic light system to reduce the amount of time vehicles are stopped needlessly waiting for a light to change, with no cross traffic in sight.
Richmond Resident | Dec 21st, 2016
I get it that people are concerned about traffic congestion by the reduction to one lane. But I think slowing down the crazy drivers on Carlson is a plus, not a minus. Likewise many complain about the congestion on Barrett after the lane reduction. Again, I think the trade off is not only worth it but a plus. Barrett was a dangerous street for people to cross, especially children. Richmond drivers are notoriously not pedestrian friendly and people would often do 50 mph like it was a freeway, accidents were very common. I would like to see some accident stats in time to see if they have decreased. But there is no doubt Barrett is a much safer street for people to cross now. Some point out the scofflaws who race up the turn lane as if it were a passing lane or run red lights as if that is a reason we should give them their freeway back, rather than insist people follow the rules and drive responsibly. More traffic police is the answer to that.
Let’s give the lane reduction on Carlson a chance. Making our streets people and bike friendly is an important part of making Richmond a better place to live.
richmond citizen | Dec 22nd, 2016
No one really crosses Carlson on foot, there is only the train track fence on the other side. Except for the oddly placed bus stop at 47th, heading toward El Cerrito. I agree that reduction of speeders is the silver lining, but like many I may start to take back streets to avoid several blocks long backups generated by cutting the main thoroughfare lanes in half. People on those back streets are not used to much traffic, and this new congestion may result in more accidents.
I already see people going through red lights as if they weren’t there, sometimes going around cars on the shoulder to do so; I think this may be a cultural/lifestyle “thing”, like smoking weed all day long and doing donuts, though. I can imagine the first year or so of the new painted lines on the road will see a lot of people knowingly driving in the bike or parking lanes at highway speeds, with large clouds of smoke coming out of the windows. A neighbor ran over a cyclist on Carlson many years ago, who died. Weed was a major factor, but also the cyclist was wearing dark clothes at night, and there was no safe bike lane, just the shoulder of the road, which has since been moved adjacent to the median(!).
It also should be noted that the fire department at Bayview uses Carlson as it’s route of choice to reach certain areas, as do ambulances. Lane restrictions and traffic jams at certain times of the day will reduce response times. I am not looking forward to the transition as people get used to the lane changes; there have been times when I waited through 8-10 light changes at Bayview going toward El Cerrito because the traffic was backed up in the morning at the horribly planned and implemented triple lights at Carlson/I-80. That intersection area is now as bad as Central/I-80.
Maybe it’s all designed to make driving as inconvenient as possible, so we start taking public transportation, which at the least triples our commute times?
Gary Shows | Dec 22nd, 2016
I wonder, are cars turning left going to block traffic behind them while waiting for opposite traffic to clear?
