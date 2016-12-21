A plan to reduce the number of vehicle lanes on a nearly 2-mile stretch of Carlson Boulevard in Richmond from four lanes to two — making room for bicycle lanes — was approved by Richmond City Council Tuesday.

The council approval directs city staff to advertise a construction contract for the Carlson Boulevard Crosstown Connection Pedestrian & Bicycle Improvements Project.

The project involves using a $500,000 state grant (Safe Routes to Transit) to install a number of safety improvements for pedestrians, cyclists and bus riders on the boulevard, which connects BART stations in Richmond and El Cerrito.

The project will turn Carlson into a “complete street” with four miles of bicycle lanes between Richmond and El Cerrito, ADA compliant curb ramps at all intersections as well as high-visibility crosswalks at all bus stops. The intersection with Florida Avenue will receive a median refuge island, and the intersection of 24th Street and Macdonald Avenue will get corner bulb-outs.

The most controversial part of the plan is turning one vehicle lane into a bike lane in each direction on Carlson from Broadway to Bayview Avenue. The 1.8-mile stretch of roadway currently has four lanes, two in each direction. Also, bike lanes will be added on Carlson between Bayview to Tehama, but that stretch will remain with four vehicle lanes.

Some residents who spoke in opposition to the lane reduction at Tuesday’s meeting argued congestion will result. They doubted data presented by city staff that traffic impacts would be minimal. According to city staff, the project will include a modernization of traffic signals to better manage traffic flow.

City staff also advised against alternative proposals to fit bicycle lanes onto the boulevard without reducing vehicle lanes, citing cost and safety issues.

Richmond Mayor Tom Butt spoke in favor of the project.

“I think what you guys got to do is ask Santa Claus to buy you a bicycle for Christmas,” he said. “If you can’t beat em, join em.”