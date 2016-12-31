A man was taken into custody on Christmas Eve after allegedly threatening patrons of a Richmond business with a 2-foot-long sword (pictured), police said.

The incident occurred about 3:45 p.m. at Andy’s Donut at 971 23rd St., police Lt. Felix Tan said.

A witness said the sword-wielding man scared patrons as he knocked things over inside the business. He destroyed things before fleeing, an employee said.

Responding police found him, recovered the sword and took him into custody.

No one was injured.

“We are relieved to report that nobody was injured in this volatile incident,” Tan said. “This was a great example of community policing and teamwork. We appreciate the reporting party’s willingness to report the incident and the teamwork between our officers and dispatchers.”