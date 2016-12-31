A man was taken into custody on Christmas Eve after allegedly threatening patrons of a Richmond business with a 2-foot-long sword (pictured), police said.
The incident occurred about 3:45 p.m. at Andy’s Donut at 971 23rd St., police Lt. Felix Tan said.
A witness said the sword-wielding man scared patrons as he knocked things over inside the business. He destroyed things before fleeing, an employee said.
Responding police found him, recovered the sword and took him into custody.
No one was injured.
“We are relieved to report that nobody was injured in this volatile incident,” Tan said. “This was a great example of community policing and teamwork. We appreciate the reporting party’s willingness to report the incident and the teamwork between our officers and dispatchers.”
Jobs | Jan 26, 2016
Starting Feb. 1, Chevron will begin accepting applications for Operator Trainee positions at the Richmond Refinery, the company announced today. …
Crime | Oct 20, 2015
A 31-year-old Richmond woman was sentenced to 21 years in state prison Tuesday for fatally shooting a 16-year-old ex-boyfriend who …
Crime | Nov 18, 2015
The woman pictured is wanted by police in connection with the violent robbery of an El Cerrito High student on …
Recent News | Feb 7, 2014
Although the US Postal Service says only a small percentage of packages end up lost or delayed at its national …
Crime | Jul 14, 2015
A man was killed and a 17-year-old critically injured after shots rang out at the Monterey Pines Apartments complex in …
Crime | Sep 6, 2016
The community is mourning the deaths of an 18-year-old and her unborn child following a shooting in San Pablo Monday …