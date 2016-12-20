Underserved local children who have performed well in school will be given $100 each to purchase gifts for themselves and their immediate family members at Hilltop Mall this Thursday.
Shop with a Cop, organized by the Richmond Police Activities League, is one of the Police Department’s favorite annual events. At 8 a.m. Thursday, a number of local kids will be fed breakfast at the RPAL facility. Afterward from approximately 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., they will be transported in police cars or limousines to Hilltop Mall, where they will shop alongside police officers. Once done with shopping, they will be treated to lunch and a gift-wrapping session with their new police officer friends.
The purpose of the event is to foster positive relationships between youth and officers.
The children were selected by police personnel, staff and social services based upon their family’s economic status, their living conditions and their grades, Richmond police Lt. Felix Tan said.
Event sponsors include the Richmond Police Department, Veriflo, Richmond Police Officers Association, Hilltop Mall, Republic Services, Richmond Village, North and East Neighborhood Council, John Zeisenhenne and several other donors.
Below is a video from last year’s event:
Photo courtesy of KCRT (TV Station)
