Kindergarten enrollment in the West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) for the 2017-2018 school year begins Monday, Jan. 9.

Parents or guardians can register their children at their neighborhood school either in person or through a new online system, according to WCCUSD. Enrollment takes place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on days school is in session. Online enrollment is also available here.

To be eligible for kindergarten, children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017. Other Enrollment requirements: parents or guardians will need to provide a birth certificate or baptismal record, utility bill or rental agreement, immunization record and valid photo identification.

If interested in transferring to another district school, students must first be registered at their school of residence before filling out a transfer application during the Open Enrollment period, Feb. 1 to Feb. 14, 2017.