Kennedy High has been named to the Alliance for a Healthier Generation’s 2016 list of America’s Healthiest Schools.
The school was one of 328 nationally to receive the honor from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, which was founded by the American Heart Association and the William J. Clinton Foundation.
Schools making the list needed to meet a number of criteria, from availability of nutritious foods to access to quality physical education opportunities.
All schools met or exceeded federal nutrition standards for school meals, increasing fruits, veggies, grain rich items and foods lower in saturated fat. They also all offer breakfast daily, provide at least 60 minutes of physical education per week, along with physical activities throughout each day, and meet or exceed nutrition requirements for snacks and beverages.
Earlier this month, representatives of Kennedy High attended the Healthiest Schools Summit in San Diego to receive the school’s honor. Thirty-seven schools were celebrated at the event.
In the photo, Left to Right: Vanessa Davis, Healthy Program Manager, Alliance for a Healthier Generation; Bianca LaChaux, John F. Kennedy High School; Elizabeth Carmody, West Contra Costa Unified School District; Howell Wechsler, Chief Executive Officer, Alliance for a Healthier Generation; Loel Solomon, Vice President, Community Health, Kaiser Permanente; Peggy Agron, National Director, Healthy Schools, Kaiser Permanente; Elisa Mendel, Vice President, Customer Engagement, Kaiser Permanente.
AMERICA’S Healthiest Schools
CALIFORNIA
Alvord Unified School District
Central Unified School District
Los Angeles Unified School District
Manteca Unified School District
Pittsburg Unified School District
San Juan Unified School District
Santa Rosa City School District
West Contra Costa Unified School District
OREGON
David Douglas School District 40
Hillsboro School District 1J
WASHINGTON
Evergreen School District 114
Longview School District 122
