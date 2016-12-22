Dec 22, 2016
No comments

Kennedy High has been named to the Alliance for a Healthier Generation’s 2016 list of America’s Healthiest Schools.

The school was one of 328 nationally to receive the honor from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, which was founded by the American Heart Association and the William J. Clinton Foundation.

Schools making the list needed to meet a number of criteria, from availability of nutritious foods to access to quality physical education opportunities.

All schools met or exceeded federal nutrition standards for school meals, increasing fruits, veggies, grain rich items and foods lower in saturated fat. They also all offer breakfast daily, provide at least 60 minutes of physical education per week, along with physical activities throughout each day, and meet or exceed nutrition requirements for snacks and beverages.

Earlier this month, representatives of Kennedy High attended the Healthiest Schools Summit in San Diego to receive the school’s honor. Thirty-seven schools were celebrated at the event.

In the photo, Left to Right: Vanessa Davis, Healthy  Program Manager, Alliance for a Healthier Generation; Bianca LaChaux, John F. Kennedy High School; Elizabeth Carmody, West Contra Costa Unified School District; Howell Wechsler, Chief Executive Officer, Alliance for a Healthier Generation; Loel Solomon, Vice President, Community Health, Kaiser Permanente; Peggy Agron, National Director, Healthy Schools, Kaiser Permanente; Elisa Mendel, Vice President, Customer Engagement, Kaiser Permanente. 

AMERICA’S Healthiest Schools

CALIFORNIA

Alvord Unified School District

  • Loma Vista Middle School, Gold
  • Wells Middle School, Silver
  • Alvord Continuation High School, Bronze
  • Arizona Middle School, Bronze
  • McAuliffe Elementary School, Bronze
  • Norte Vista High School, Bronze
  • Orrenmaa Elementary School, Bronze
  • Promenade Elementary School, Bronze
  • Twinhill Elementary School, Bronze

Central Unified School District

  • William Saroyan Elementary School, Silver
  • Biola Pershing Elementary School, Bronze
  • Harvest Elementary School, Bronze

Los Angeles Unified School District

  • Bridges School, Bronze
  • Broad Avenue Elementary School, Bronze
  • Fries Avenue Elementary School, Bronze
  • Gulf Avenue Elementary School, Bronze
  • Hawaiian Avenue Elementary School, Bronze
  • Wilmington Park Elementary School, Bronze
  • Young Oak Kim Academy, Bronze

Manteca Unified School District

  • Brock Elliot Elementary School, Bronze
  • Joseph Widmer Elementary School, Bronze
  • Lathrop Elementary School, Bronze

Pittsburg Unified School District

  • Black Diamond High School, Silver
  • Stoneman Elementary School, Bronze

San Juan Unified School District

  • Cameron Ranch Elementary School, Bronze

Santa Rosa City School District

  • Abraham Lincoln Elementary School, Bronze
  • Helen M. Lehman Elementary School, Bronze
  • Hidden Valley Elementary School, Bronze
  • Proctor Terrace Elementary School, Bronze
  • Steele Lane Elementary School, Bronze

West Contra Costa Unified School District

  • John F. Kennedy High School, Bronze

OREGON

David Douglas School District 40

  • Floyd Light Middle School, Bronze
  • Ron Russell Middle School, Bronze

Hillsboro School District 1J

  • Butternut Creek Elementary School, Bronze

WASHINGTON

Evergreen School District 114

  • Heritage High School, Bronze

Longview School District 122

  • Mark Morris High School, Bronze

Related posts:

  1. City honors Kennedy High varsity football team for historic season
  2. Bestselling author James Patterson gives library grant to Nystrom Elementary
  3. WCCUSD students encouraged to apply for Chevron’s Dr. William F. King Scholarship
  4. City’s high school winter formal is Dec. 3; dress code ‘strictly enforced’

Comments

Popular Articles