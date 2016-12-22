Kennedy High has been named to the Alliance for a Healthier Generation’s 2016 list of America’s Healthiest Schools.

The school was one of 328 nationally to receive the honor from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, which was founded by the American Heart Association and the William J. Clinton Foundation.

Schools making the list needed to meet a number of criteria, from availability of nutritious foods to access to quality physical education opportunities.

All schools met or exceeded federal nutrition standards for school meals, increasing fruits, veggies, grain rich items and foods lower in saturated fat. They also all offer breakfast daily, provide at least 60 minutes of physical education per week, along with physical activities throughout each day, and meet or exceed nutrition requirements for snacks and beverages.

Earlier this month, representatives of Kennedy High attended the Healthiest Schools Summit in San Diego to receive the school’s honor. Thirty-seven schools were celebrated at the event.

In the photo, Left to Right: Vanessa Davis, Healthy Program Manager, Alliance for a Healthier Generation; Bianca LaChaux, John F. Kennedy High School; Elizabeth Carmody, West Contra Costa Unified School District; Howell Wechsler, Chief Executive Officer, Alliance for a Healthier Generation; Loel Solomon, Vice President, Community Health, Kaiser Permanente; Peggy Agron, National Director, Healthy Schools, Kaiser Permanente; Elisa Mendel, Vice President, Customer Engagement, Kaiser Permanente.

AMERICA’S Healthiest Schools

CALIFORNIA

Alvord Unified School District

Loma Vista Middle School, Gold

Wells Middle School, Silver

Alvord Continuation High School, Bronze

Arizona Middle School, Bronze

McAuliffe Elementary School, Bronze

Norte Vista High School, Bronze

Orrenmaa Elementary School, Bronze

Promenade Elementary School, Bronze

Twinhill Elementary School, Bronze

Central Unified School District

William Saroyan Elementary School, Silver

Biola Pershing Elementary School, Bronze

Harvest Elementary School, Bronze

Los Angeles Unified School District

Bridges School, Bronze

Broad Avenue Elementary School, Bronze

Fries Avenue Elementary School, Bronze

Gulf Avenue Elementary School, Bronze

Hawaiian Avenue Elementary School, Bronze

Wilmington Park Elementary School, Bronze

Young Oak Kim Academy, Bronze

Manteca Unified School District

Brock Elliot Elementary School, Bronze

Joseph Widmer Elementary School, Bronze

Lathrop Elementary School, Bronze

Pittsburg Unified School District

Black Diamond High School, Silver

Stoneman Elementary School, Bronze

San Juan Unified School District

Cameron Ranch Elementary School, Bronze

Santa Rosa City School District

Abraham Lincoln Elementary School, Bronze

Helen M. Lehman Elementary School, Bronze

Hidden Valley Elementary School, Bronze

Proctor Terrace Elementary School, Bronze

Steele Lane Elementary School, Bronze

West Contra Costa Unified School District

John F. Kennedy High School, Bronze

OREGON

David Douglas School District 40

Floyd Light Middle School, Bronze

Ron Russell Middle School, Bronze

Hillsboro School District 1J

Butternut Creek Elementary School, Bronze

WASHINGTON

Evergreen School District 114

Heritage High School, Bronze

Longview School District 122