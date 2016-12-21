By Zach Chouteau

It’s hard to imagine a more diverse array of artistic crafts than what was on display at the Craneway Pavilion on the weekend of Dec. 17 & 18. The long-running event, a benefit for KPFA Public Radio 94.1 FM, had a little bit of everything and you never knew what lay around the next corner.

Sure you had the expected trove of dazzling jewelry, wonderful woodworks and stunning ceramics, but what truly grabbed this reporter’s attention were the unusual suspects like gorgeously handmade mandolins, intricately designed note cards and even edible delights like flavored olive oils.

A real highlight along these lines was stumbling upon the oddly named Yeah Yeah Pony Prince, a truly unique creator of handcrafted tee-shirts using an unusual woodblock approach that includes hand-painting (San Francisco-goers might recall their one-time shop on Columbus Ave.) My family and I picked up a few of their amazing creations and also got their Sunday take on commerce at the bustling festival.

“The event was great,” said company co-founder Oscar Bevilacqua. “We do approximately 45 events a year and this is one of our favorites. The attendees are very supportive of the arts and the quality of the artwork offered by artists is top notch. Sales were up 20 percent this year for us and 80 percent of our sales came from repeat customers. This year was our 8th year at the event. I was fortunate to be interviewed live on the radio yesterday and I talked about our company. The interview generated a lot of sales for us too.”

Event Producer Jan Etre also weighed in with positive takeaway on the event that long called San Francisco home before moving to the Craneway two years ago, where it has seemingly thrived.

“We are thrilled with the success of the event last weekend!” Etre told the Standard. “Over five thousand people attended. The range of offerings in the crafts and art booths ensured there was indeed ‘something for everyone’—multiplied many times!”

She added that the perfect weather helped make it a flawless event, and that the food court—overflowing during my visit—was another big hit.

“The food concession rocked it!,” Etre remarked. “A bounty of delicious selections, fair prices and plenty of space to enjoy the food and rest in between shopping soirees.”

But perhaps the most satisfying aspect to Etre was seeing the retail success of the 200-plus vendors at the Craneway Craft Fair this year.

“The exhibitors recorded fabulous sales, and this speaks to the heart of the matter,” she explained. “This event exists to support artists and craftspeople, so to have achieved that end is very gratifying for me.”

No worries for Richmonders who missed out on the holiday fun; the fair also has a summer edition that will return to the Craneway come June.