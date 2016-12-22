About 500 families received a bag of toys and a bag of food, while 450 families received a bicycle and helmet at the 30th Annual Richmond/El Cerrito Fire and Police Toy Giveaway last weekend.
A truly community-driven event, the Fire and Police Toy Giveaway took place at the EM Downer Family YMCA on S. 20th Street on Saturday.
More than 200 volunteers contributed an average of 45 hours each from September through January to make the event happen, according to the nonprofit For Richmond. Local companies and organizations such as Chevron, Mechanics Bank, East Bay YMCA, the Richmond Rotary Club, Target and others sponsored or supported the event.
Chevron employees also reported a successful event the following day, Sunday. At the 69th Annual Charles Reid Foundation Christmas Party, which was sponsored by Chevron Richmond, volunteers helped make the holidays brighter and warmer for more than 750 Richmond families by handing out warm fleece to attendees, who also visited with Santa and received toys.
Photos and video footage courtesy of the Richmond Police Department
