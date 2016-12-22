For nearly three decades, Cafe McByrde at 4925 McBryde Ave. has been a breakfast and lunch favorite.

For the past five months, it has operated under new owner Denise Ruff. Not to fear — customers tell us Ruff is successfully filling previous owner-chef Sun Choi’s shoes. And they are very big shoes to fill. But Ruff is humble and her mission is simple and highly achievable given her good nature.

“I’ve gotten to know everybody over the last five months and this is a wonderful place to live in and to have a business,” Ruff told us. “I just want to please everyone.”

Cafe McBryde is renowned its wide assortment of omelets. One of the more popular choices, the Big Boy, could feed at least three people and runs $11.50. It is served with ham, sausage patty, hot links, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes and jalapenos.

“Our omelets are probably the most popular, and our thin pancakes, they are like crepes,” she said. “And for lunch, I would definitely say our turkey sandwiches. We bake turkeys twice a week. And we rip the meat right off the bone so you are getting nothing processed.”

The sandwiches come both hot or cold and Cafe McBryde’s also serves hamburgers. Its hours are Monday-Saturday 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Story, photos and video by Mike “Raccoon Eyes” Kinney