Crime | Jan 15, 2017
Suspect sought in reckless Friday night pursuit that began in North Richmond
This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.
Recent News
Well-known Richmond tattoo artist returns to action following serious car accident
Entertainment and Food
Cheers! What’s on tap at East Brother Beer Co.
Recent News
Most Talked About
Jobs | Jan 9, 2017
Kaiser to launch medical assistant training program in Richmond, offers 50-percent tuition discount
The demand for medical assistants in the healthcare field is so high, Kaiser Permanente is offering a 50-percent tuition discount …
... read more
Recent News | Jan 6, 2017
EBT: County judge denies CAA request to halt Richmond rent control
A Contra Costa Superior Court judge on Friday denied a request to halt voter-approved rent control in Richmond, according to …
... read more
Recent News | Jan 9, 2017
Richmond councilmembers to be sworn in Tuesday
Re-elected Richmond Councilmember Jael Myrick, and newly elected Councilmembers Ben Choi and Melvin Willis, are set to be sworn into …
... read more
Crime | Jan 13, 2017
Ex-Richmond teacher faces minimum 900-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting kids
A former Richmond teacher was convicted of 87 of 90 counts of child molestation and kidnapping charges on Thursday and …
... read more
Recent News | Jan 5, 2017
With more rain expected this weekend, city and county offering free sandbags
With more rain expected throughout the Bay Area this weekend, city and county officials are reminding residents that free sandbags …
... read more
Recent News | Jan 4, 2017
Deceased dog on BART tracks causes minor delay
The discovery of a dog’s body on the BART tracks between El Cerrito del Norte and Richmond stations led to …
... read more
Education | Jan 11, 2017
Application deadline extended for Chevron’s Dr. William F. King college scholarship program
The application deadline has been extended to Jan. 13 for high school seniors interested in obtaining a Chevron Richmond Black …
... read more
Recent News | Jan 5, 2017
California Apartment Association seeks temporary restraining order to prevent Richmond rent control
Richmond’s voter-approved rent control policy — Measure L — is facing a legal challenge by the California Apartment Association. On …
... read more
Education | Jan 3, 2017
WCCUSD seniors eligible for up to $5,000 in college scholarship funds through Ed Fund
High school seniors who attend a public school within the boundaries of the West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) …
... read more
Jobs | Jan 4, 2017
Sign up for Regional Occupational Program courses by Jan. 10
The registration period ends on Jan. 10 for the free, award-winning job training program that prepares local residents for high-paying …
... read more