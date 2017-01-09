Recent News | Jan 9, 2017
Residents encouraged to participate in free community chess tournament
Richmond councilmembers to be sworn in Tuesday
Richmond police dog’s bark convinces domestic violence suspect to surrender
Recent News | Dec 28, 2016
Richmond police announce DUI checkpoint on Friday night
The Richmond Police Department has announced a DUI sobriety checkpoint in the city’s Marina Bay neighborhood on Friday night. The …
Recent News | Jan 6, 2017
EBT: County judge denies CAA request to halt Richmond rent control
A Contra Costa Superior Court judge on Friday denied a request to halt voter-approved rent control in Richmond, according to …
Recent News | Jan 5, 2017
With more rain expected this weekend, city and county offering free sandbags
With more rain expected throughout the Bay Area this weekend, city and county officials are reminding residents that free sandbags …
Recent News | Jan 4, 2017
Deceased dog on BART tracks causes minor delay
The discovery of a dog’s body on the BART tracks between El Cerrito del Norte and Richmond stations led to …
Recent News | Jan 9, 2017
Re-elected Richmond Councilmember Jael Myrick, and newly elected Councilmembers Ben Choi and Melvin Willis, are set to be sworn into …
Recent News | Dec 27, 2016
Richmond firefighters retrieve child’s Christmas gift from tree
A Richmond father was grateful for local firefighters on Tuesday after they took the time to retrieve his young son’s …
Recent News | Jan 5, 2017
California Apartment Association seeks temporary restraining order to prevent Richmond rent control
Richmond’s voter-approved rent control policy — Measure L — is facing a legal challenge by the California Apartment Association. On …
Jobs | Jan 4, 2017
Sign up for Regional Occupational Program courses by Jan. 10
The registration period ends on Jan. 10 for the free, award-winning job training program that prepares local residents for high-paying …
Education | Jan 3, 2017
WCCUSD seniors eligible for up to $5,000 in college scholarship funds through Ed Fund
High school seniors who attend a public school within the boundaries of the West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) …
Recent News | Dec 27, 2016
Richmond’s minimum wage increases to $12.30/hour on Jan. 1
Richmond’s minimum wage will increase to $12.30 per hour on Jan. 1, and on the same day the state’s minimum …
