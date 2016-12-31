Crime | Dec 31, 2016

Man arrested after threatening patrons with sword at Richmond business

Recent News

Richmond’s top New Year’s Eve options range from casual to classy

Recent News

Richmond police announce DUI checkpoint on Friday night

Recent News

Richmond firefighters retrieve child’s Christmas gift from tree

Most Recent

Education | Dec 27, 2016

WCCUSD: Kindergarten enrollment for 2017-2018 school year begins Jan. 9

Kindergarten enrollment in the West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) for the 2017-2018 school year begins Monday, Jan. 9. …

... read more

Recent News | Dec 27, 2016

Richmond’s minimum wage increases to $12.30/hour on Jan. 1

Richmond’s minimum wage will increase to $12.30 per hour on Jan. 1, and on the same day the state’s minimum …

... read more

Sports | Dec 23, 2016

UCLA receiver Kenneth Walker returns to Richmond to donate pizzas, toys

UCLA wide receiver Kenneth Walker III took time out from training for the upcoming NFL draft on Thursday to bring …

... read more

Recent News | Dec 23, 2016

Richmond History Museum to hold Family Fun Day

It’s not always easy finding holiday diversions for all ages, which makes Family Fun Day at the Richmond Museum of …

... read more

Recent News | Dec 22, 2016

Report: Contra Costa Supervisor John Gioia wants to shut down Deal Auto Wrecking

Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia hopes to close the Richmond auto-wrecking yard where a widely-seen fire broke out last …

... read more

Entertainment and Food | Dec 22, 2016

Cafe McBryde remains a hit under new ownership

For nearly three decades, Cafe McByrde at 4925 McBryde Ave. has been a breakfast and lunch favorite. For the past …

... read more

Recent News | Dec 22, 2016

Community unites for 30th Richmond/El Cerrito Fire and Police Toy Giveaway

About 500 families received a bag of toys and a bag of food, while 450 families received a bicycle and …

... read more

Education | Dec 22, 2016

Kennedy High makes ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’ list

Kennedy High has been named to the Alliance for a Healthier Generation’s 2016 list of America’s Healthiest Schools. The school …

... read more

Crime | Dec 22, 2016

Richmond police detectives investigating Monday fatal shooting

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the 1500 block of Chanslor Avenue in Richmond on Monday night, police said. …

... read more

Crime | Dec 21, 2016

Three arrested in connection with shooting in San Pablo

Three people were arrested in connection with a shooting in San Pablo last weekend, police said. Luis Flores Mendoza, 18, …

... read more

Recent News | Dec 21, 2016

Plan to reduce vehicular lanes on Carlson Blvd passes council

A plan to reduce the number of vehicle lanes on a nearly 2-mile stretch of Carlson Boulevard in Richmond from …

... read more

