Education | Jan 20, 2017
Local students headed to Women’s March in D.C. following essay contest
Pedestrian’s death on I-80 in Richmond investigated as possible suicide
Salesian basketball Coach Stephen Pezzola earns 200th career win
Jobs | Jan 9, 2017
Kaiser to launch medical assistant training program in Richmond, offers 50-percent tuition discount
The demand for medical assistants in the healthcare field is so high, Kaiser Permanente is offering a 50-percent tuition discount …
Recent News | Jan 17, 2017
Congressman DeSaulnier announces he will skip Trump’s inauguration
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier, D-11, announced late last week that he will not attend the Inauguration of President-elect Donald J. Trump …
Recent News | Jan 9, 2017
Richmond councilmembers to be sworn in Tuesday
Re-elected Richmond Councilmember Jael Myrick, and newly elected Councilmembers Ben Choi and Melvin Willis, are set to be sworn into …
Crime | Jan 13, 2017
Ex-Richmond teacher faces minimum 900-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting kids
A former Richmond teacher was convicted of 87 of 90 counts of child molestation and kidnapping charges on Thursday and …
Recent News | Jan 19, 2017
Town hall in Richmond planned on Inauguration Day; Civic Center rally cancelled
Community organizations and advocates will join Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia for a Day of Action on Friday at …
Education | Jan 11, 2017
Application deadline extended for Chevron’s Dr. William F. King college scholarship program
The application deadline has been extended to Jan. 13 for high school seniors interested in obtaining a Chevron Richmond Black …
Education | Jan 19, 2017
WCCUSD superintendent calls for normal school hours on inauguration day, safe spaces
by Matthew Duffy, Superintendent Dear WCCUSD Community Members, I have two elementary school aged sons. My wife and I are …
Entertainment and Food | Jan 14, 2017
Cheers! What’s on tap at East Brother Beer Co.
This week, Steven Phillips at the East Brother Beer Co. Tap Room at 1001 Canal Blvd. in Richmond gives us …
Recent News | Jan 12, 2017
San Pablo to install video cameras along I-80 in response to highway shootings
Three new video cameras will soon be pointed at Interstate Highway 80 near San Pablo Dam Road in response to …
Recent News | Jan 18, 2017
Richmond council unanimously approves neighborhood parking permit proposal
A proposal to implement a neighborhood parking permit program in areas of Richmond where parking is a premium was unanimously …
